11 Interesting Stories from 2016

Fascinating stories about people, animals, history, and more filled 2016. Here are 11 interesting articles we brought to you during this past year.

A lifetime of baking and service are just a couple of the reasons you should read about 2016’s Woman of Legacy.

Some of our readers will probably never forget the snow storm that hit Wyoming in 1949. It stopped travel throughout the state and endangered the lives of thousands of animals among other things.

How could you forget this adorable eight-year-old from Rock Springs who donated her hair to charity?

You have to be tough to live in Wyoming. We like to think Holly Holm’s Wyoming ties are one of the factors that helped make her a champion UFC fighter.

In Wyoming, we love horses and will take care of them even if they are only here for a short visit. White Pharoh (shown below) who played Silver in Disney’s 2013 “Lone Ranger” can attest to that.

Who wouldn’t want a little piece of Wyoming? Unfortunately, some don’t always take the legal route when it comes to having a bit of what Wyoming has to offer.

There are so many people in our area willing to help others when they are in need. However, certain individual’s efforts make them stand out.

Wyoming is filled with traces of ancient history. A fossil like the one shown below is only one of Wyoming’s many fossil wonders.

There are loads of talented and hardworking individuals in our area. This 16-year-old ice skater from Rock Springs is only one of them.

The unlikely tale about a Wyoming bronc rider who became a chocolatier to pay for his participation in rodeo is a delicious story from 2016 to sit down and read.

Giving back is what makes our community great. The words of 2016’s Professional Woman of Distinction help us remember how fortunate we all are to have the people we do in our area. “People gave back for me. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t have had a good place to grow up.”