1st Bank Gathers 128 lbs of Baby Food and Formula for Food Bank

Thank you, for your donations Sweetwater County!

1st Bank would like to thank the many generous citizens of Sweetwater County who donated a total of 128 pounds of baby food and formula during its drive to benefit the Food Bank of Sweetwater County which took place October 1 – November 31.

This was our 2nd Annual Baby Food and Formula Drive, and we are so encouraged and heartened by the number of donations that we received. Baby food and formula are an important necessity at the Food Bank. Often times when donations are made, these critical items are overlooked, and we are happy to help increase the supply that the Food Bank has on hand. We look forward to growing our partnership with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, and we sincerely appreciate the support we’ve received from this community.” – Mark Dale, Branch President

For more information about our local food bank, check out their Facebook page or website FoodBankswcty.org.

