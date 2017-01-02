5 Tips for Achieving Your New Year’s Resolutions

With a new year upon us, we will be writing another chapter of our lives. Many will be setting New Year’s Resolutions. However, how many will make it much further than setting those goals?

Here are 5 ideas to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions this year.

1. Create Monthly Goals

Nancy Anderson in an article published on Forbes.com suggested that individuals try setting “New Month’s Resolutions.” Goals that are monthly or even broken down into monthly segments will increase the likelihood of an individual achieving his/her goals. Try setting several smaller goals this year or larger goals broken down into several smaller goals for better results. By breaking larger goals down into smaller ones throughout the year, you will be reaching goals all throughout the year rather than working all year to reach one goal.

2. Set Specific Goals

An article published on Time.com emphasized the fact that an individual needs to be specific about his/her goals if she/he plans to achieve them.

For example: If your goal is to lose weight this next year, it will be more likely to happen if you are very specific about how you plan to achieve that goal.

Ideas to consider:

If your goal is to lose 20 pounds this next year, planning to lose 1.6 pounds a month for the whole year seems much more attainable than a constant 20 pounds hanging over your head.

What days and what times will you attend the gym/exercise?

What is a food that you are willing to give up rather than giving up many? And, what will you replace that food with?

If you need a little extra motivation, who could you enlist to participate in your goal with you?

When you are specific about your goals, the reality of achieving those goals is much more likely than if you have a vague goal.

3. Enlist the Help of an App

Nowadays, there are apps to help you accomplish just about anything. Whether it is saving money for the trip you always wanted to take, spending more time on a hobby, losing weight, exercising more, or many other things, it is likely there are a few apps available to help you achieve your goals. Apps can help you track your progress, encourage you to continue on, and remind you of what you should be doing.

Enlist the help of an app this year and see results.

4. Work On a Couple of Changes at a Time

There are studies that suggest that individuals have a limited amount of willpower. Many of us do not realize that many resolutions actually require many behavior changes. Because of this, working on several challenging goals at once can be draining on our willpower. This year, try working on your challenging changes at different times of the year rather than trying to tackle them all at once.

To accomplish more, mix in some smaller changes requiring less effort with your larger goals which will require more effort.

5. Be Willing to Assess and Adjust

If you are going to accomplish a goal, you will want to schedule times to check in and evaluate your progress. These times are great for assessing if your plans for your original goal are working or if they need to be adjusted. It’s okay to make changes and modifications, as long as they support what you set out to do.