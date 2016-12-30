Annual Health Fair Scheduled for Spring at Green River’s Castle Rock Medical Center

Castle Rock Medical Center will be providing discounted lab draws throughout the month of March, and its Annual Health Fair will be hosted on April 1st.

The Health Fair is an affordable way for patients to get important tests such as:

General Health Screen

TSH

PSA

Hemoglobin A1C

Hemogram

Vitamin D

Patients can pick up and review their results with a Health Care Provider on April 1st. A community vendor fair and free blood pressure checks will also be offered.

If you have questions about the Health Fair or the lab draws, please call 307-872-4500.

