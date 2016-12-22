0

Aspen Mountain Medical Center Has Open Positions

Aspen Mountain Medical Center has job openings at their new hospital in Rock Springs.

Apply today at AspenMountainMC.com.

 Available Positions

There are currently openings for the following positions:

  • Inpatient RN
  • Full and part-time, PRN
  • Perioperative RN’s, PRN
  • Imaging Manager

 

Aspen Mountain Medical Center offers:

  • Competitive pay
  • Excellent benefits
  • New hospital setting
  • Opportunity to work with a team of dedicated professionals

 

Apply Today

For more information on current job openings and how to become part of our professional team, visit AspenMountainMC.com or call 307-352-8905.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Follow Aspen Mountain Medical Center on Facebook here.

 

Aspen Mountain Medical Center

 

