Aspen Mountain Medical Center Has Open Positions

Aspen Mountain Medical Center has job openings at their new hospital in Rock Springs.

Apply today at AspenMountainMC.com.

Available Positions

There are currently openings for the following positions:

Inpatient RN

Full and part-time, PRN

Perioperative RN’s, PRN

Imaging Manager

Aspen Mountain Medical Center offers:

Competitive pay

Excellent benefits

New hospital setting

Opportunity to work with a team of dedicated professionals

Apply Today

For more information on current job openings and how to become part of our professional team, visit AspenMountainMC.com or call 307-352-8905.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Follow Aspen Mountain Medical Center on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.