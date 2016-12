Noah Lee Ora Batten, was born December, 11th at 4:25 a.m. he weighed 6lbs, 12.4 oz and was 20.5 inches long.

He was welcomed into the world by his proud parents Megan Fotheringham and Micah Batten.

They wanted to let everyone know and share with all of you! Congratulations.

Submit your recent birth announcements here.