Bob Tracy (May 23, 1936 – December 21, 2016)

BIG PINEY — Bob Tracy, 80, of Big Piney, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning December 21, 2016.

Bob was born May 23, 1936, in Halfway, Wyoming to Frank and Florence (Woods) Tracy.

He married his sweetheart Charlene Oldham August 5, 1961, in Evanston, Wyoming.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Army in the late 1950’s and worked in Sublette County as a law enforcement officer and in sanitation before his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Charlene Tracy of Big Piney; children Dawn Tracy of Big Piney, Nolan (Julie) Tracy of Greybull, WY and Adam Tracy of Big Piney; and two grandsons Treston and Braeden Tracy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Florence Tracy; son Kevin Tracy; brothers Bill and Franklin Willoughby and sister Louise Snively.

To all of Bob’s many friends: No one regrets his passing more than his family. However, out of respect for his wishes, there will be no services. He always said his friends could remember him in some way other than a funeral. Thank you all, and he’ll catch you on down the road. The Tracy Family.