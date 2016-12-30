Bohl Announces Defensive Coordinator Steve Stanard’s Contract Will Not Be Renewed

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Friday that the contract of defensive coordinator Steve Stanard will not be renewed.

“We appreciate Steve’s efforts these past three seasons and wish him well in his future.” said Bohl.

Bohl said a national search for a new defensive coordinator would be conducted.

There will be no other comment from UW Athletics regarding Stanard’s contract not being renewed.

