BREAKING: No School For Sweetwater County School District Number One

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District Number One has announced that there will be no class on January 5th due to weather:

The full text of the announcement follows:

With the current weather conditions, outlook, and advisories in place, the decision has been made to cancel school tomorrow. Student safety is always our number one priority and we feel that it is in the best of all students and District employees that we take these necessary precautions.

This is not a light decision as it impacts our entire community, however, student and staff safety will always be the first priority in any decision made. Thank you for your patience while we made sure we had all the proper information and communication as we made this decision.

Please assist in notifying the community as we will be using all means of communication available to relay this message.

Please encourage all District students and staff to stay home and be safe. More information will be coming Thursday.

Thank you for supporting Sweetwater #1,

Kelly McGovern

Nicole Bolton