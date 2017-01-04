Cheyenne East Up First For Tigers at Cheyenne Invite

CHEYENNE – A new look Rock Springs Tiger team will continue to prepare for conference play as they head to Cheyenne for three games against 4A East teams this weekend.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the Cheyenne Invitational Thursday against fifth-ranked Cheyenne East. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Tigers come out of the break with a 3-4 record while Cheyenne East also enters with a 3-4 record.

The Tigers will have a new head coach on the sideline as Jason Buell was named new interim varsity coach replacing Robert Harmon. Buell takes over after leading the sophomore team.

Last Time Out

After opening the Flaming Gorge Tournament with a 63-47 win over North Summit, the Tigers dropped three in a row. Rock Springs closed the tournament with a loss to a tough Northridge team from Utah, 61-50.

Cheyenne East has also struggled of late dropping three of its last four games. On Dec. 20, the Thunderbirds lost by double digits to Kelly Walsh, 61-48.

Team Leaders

Trevor Hautala is not only leading Rock Springs in scoring but also the 4A West. He is averaging 19 points per contest. Kelby Kramer is averaging just under 10 points while Kael Mikkelsen has scored nine points per contest for the Tigers. Kramer is the top rebounder in 4A averaging 12 boards per game.

Rock Springs will have to shut down one of the top scorers in the conference. Thunderbird Erik Oliver is second in the conference in scoring averaging right around 21 points per game. Jacob Ross is also averaging in double figures for Cheyenne East scoring 10.7 points per game. Ross is also the team’s top rebounder with 7.7 per game.

Up Next

On Friday, the Tigers will again be tested as the face second-ranked Cheyenne Central who enter with a 4-3 record. Rock Springs will close out the tournament against Sheridan on Saturday. The game is scheduled to take place at Cheyenne South.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: