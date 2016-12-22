Christmas Travel Briefing

WYOMING — Courtesy of National Weather Service, a video briefing for possible travel problems for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across western and central Wyoming. Remember, forecasts can change so check the latest one before heading out.
