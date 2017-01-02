Climb Wyoming Receives Donation from Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation has generously donated $10,000 to the Sweetwater Area Climb Wyoming program to help create brighter futures for struggling single mothers and their families in Sweetwater County. Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. The funds will be used for Climb’s comprehensive program of job training and placement, mental health counseling and life skills trainings for local single mother families.

“We are very grateful for this incredibly generous donation from the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation,” said Ray Fleming Dinneen, Climb Founder and Executive Director. “In Sweetwater County, 41% of single mother families live in poverty* and we are honored that the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation have chosen to support the work of Climb Wyoming.”

“We were able to attend the most recent Sweetwater Area program commencement and witness firsthand the incredible life changes that the graduates of Climb experience,” said Kim Brown. “We are thrilled to be able to support this wonderful program, and single moms who are working hard to provide new opportunities for their families.”

About CLIMB Wyoming:

Celebrating 30 years of increased independence for single mothers, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive program approach that includes job skills training, life skills and mental health services. At Climb, success isn’t just about getting a job – it’s about financial independence for struggling mothers and changing the generational cycle of poverty one family at a time. For more information, visit www.climbwyoming.org.

About the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation:

The Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation is a private foundation that is driven by a value for community, and the belief that the best way to help neighbors in need is to fund the services that give them hope and an improved quality of life. The Foundation provides grants to support Wyoming citizens and communities, with a focus on Southwest Wyoming and surrounding areas.