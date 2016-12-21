Cold Front Arrives Bringing Cooler Temps

A cold front, pushing through Wyoming this morning, will bring cooler temperatures and fair weather. Snowfall has mostly tapered off and will be ending in the next few hours. Winds will also continue to diminish across most of the area. Only a few isolated flurries and some gusty winds across the far north are the exception. Thursday day, will also see fair weather and similar temperatures to today.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Christmas Day

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.