Very Cold Weather On The Way

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures with the exception of clouds moving into western areas through the day. There are areas of fog, mainly in valleys and basins, reducing visibilities this morning. A new cold front will move into western Wyoming today bringing snowfall to the mountains. By Sunday night, the front will push east of the Divide, spreading the snow to the rest of the Cowboy State, and then diminishing through Monday afternoon. Very cold temperatures are on tap for Wednesday through at least Friday. Lows of 10 to 20 degrees below zero, with locally colder readings are expected.

New Year’s Day

A 10 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 12.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.