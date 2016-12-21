Commerce Bank Donates $4,365 to The Food Bank of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS – Commerce Bank of Wyoming gifted $4,365.00 to The Food Bank of Sweetwater County with the help of the local community. The “Feeding the Hungry” promotion is a way to help to support individuals and families in the Rock Springs community who depend on the Food Bank throughout the holiday season. On average, the Food Bank serves 300 – 400 families a month. The Bank matched all funds up to $1,000.00, given by generous donors.

Thank you for helping make a difference this holiday season.