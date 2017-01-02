Cowboys Continue Road Swing at Fresno State

LARAMIE – The Cowboys continue their brief road swing visiting defending Mountain West Tournament Champion Fresno State on Wednesday evening in the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. The contest, slated for an 8 p.m. MT start will be the 24th meeting between the two schools.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, listen and watch the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (11-4, 1-1 MW) are coming off an 81-75 loss at UNLV last Saturday afternoon. The Pokes defense has been solid this season. UW leads the MW and ranks third in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 31.53. The Pokes lead the MW and are No. 34 in the nation in total rebounds at 40.40 per game. Wyoming leads the MW and ranks No. 16 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 37.8 percent. The Cowboys lead the MW in three pointers per game at 9.3, a number that ranks No. 45 in the nation.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West play after defeating Nevada 77-76 last Saturday in the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs lead the MW in field goal percentage at 48.1, which rank No. 36 in the nation. The Bulldogs rank third in the MW in three point percentage at 36.3. The Bulldogs are 10th in the MW in rebounds at 35.6. The Bulldogs lead the conference in steals per game at 8.8, which ranks No. 22 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore guard Justin James. He is averaging 16.6 points per game on the season ranking sixth in the MW. James is shooting 47 percent from the field and adds 5.0 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jason McManamen is pouring in 14.0 points per game, which ranks 11th in the MW. He ranks third in the MW in three pointers made this season with 40, which ranks No. 61 in the country. Junior forward Alan Herndon is adding 10.4 points per game and 5.9 rebounds. He ranks second in the MW and No. 30 in the country in blocked shots with 31. Junior forward Hayden Dalton leads the team in rebounding at 8.5 per game, which ranks third in the MW. He ranks No. 32 in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 6.93. He also adds 12.8 points per night.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by guard/forward Paul Watson. He is averaging 13.4 points per game and adds 5.2 rebounds. He is shooting 42 percent from the three point line. Guard Jaron Hopkins adds 12.9 points shooting 49 percent from the field. He leads the conference in steals per game at 2.3. Guard Jahmel Taylor leads the conference shooting 52 percent from behind the arc and is second in the league averaging 2.9 three pointers per game.

About the Series

The Cowboys trail the all-time series with Fresno State 9-14. The Pokes are 1-10 all-time in Fresno. Fresno State has won three-straight contests with the Pokes last win coming in triple overtime at Fresno State on Jan. 17, 2015.

Up Next

The Pokes return to action next Wednesday evening hosting Utah State in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. Start. The game will also be broadcasted on ROOT Sports.

