Cowboys Face DePaul in Las Vegas Classic

LARAMIE – The Pokes head to Las Vegas for the final two rounds of Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic played at the Orleans Arena. UW faces off against DePaul of the Big East on Thursday in the first meeting between the schools since 1944 for a contest slated for a 6:30 p.m. MT start. The Cowboys will play the following day against No. 23/25 USC or Missouri State at a time to be determined.

First Round

Game 1- Wyoming vs. DePaul – 6: 30 p.m. MT – FS1

Game 2- No. 23/25 USC vs. Missouri State – 9:00 p.m. MT -FS1

Second Round

Game 1- Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 6: 30 p.m. MT – FS1

Game 2- Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 9:00 p.m. MT -FS1

The game will be broadcasted nationally on FS1 with Justin Kutcher providing the play-by play and Steve Lavin on the color. Fans can also watch the game on Fox Sports Go. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys head into Thursday’s contest with a six-game winning streak after finishing off their six game homestand with an unblemished record. UW went 8-0 at home during the non-conference portion of their schedule. UW ranks No. 26 in the nation in field percentage defense at 38.2 percent. For the season, the Pokes are shooting 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from the three point line. UW leads the MW and ranks No. 52 in the nation in three point field goals per game at 9.2. Wyoming ranks No. 12 in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 30.0.

The Blue Demons head to Vegas with 7-4 overall record after defeating Southeast Missouri State on Monday. DePaul is shooting 47 percent from the field on the season on their way to scoring 75.6 points per game. Opponents are shooting 42 percent from the field and 34 percent from the three point line against DePaul.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore guard Justin James. He is averaging 16.6 points per game on the season. James is shooting 49 percent from the field and adds 4.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jason McManamen is pouring in 14.8 points per game. He ranks fourth in the MW in three-pointers per game at 2.55, which ranks No. 116 nationally. Junior forward Alan Herndon is adding 10.5 points per game and 5.7 rebounds. He ranks second in the MW and No. 61 in the country in blocked shots per game at 1.82. . Junior forward Hayden Dalton leads the team in rebounding at 7.5 per game, which ranks fifth in the MW. He also adds 11.4 points per night after scoring 27 points against Cornell last Saturday.

The Blue Demons are led in scoring by Eli Cain as he is averaging 20.5 points per game on the season. He is shooting 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the three point line. Billy Garrett is second on the team in scoring at 14.3 per game. He also leads the team in assists with 40 on the season. Tre’Darius McCallum leads the team grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game.

About the Series

UW and DePaul have their all-time series tied at 1-1. The Cowboys last faced DePaul in 1944 in Chicago, Ill. The Blue Demons took the contest by a score of 66-29. The Cowboys defeated DePaul in Laramie by a score of 33-25 in 1930.

Up Next

The Cowboys will face either No. 23/25 USC or Missouri State on Friday in a time to be determined.

