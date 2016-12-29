Cowboys Head to Vegas to Face UNLV

LARAMIE – The Cowboys head to Vegas for the second time in a little over a week to face the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in a Saturday matinee in the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday. The 2 p.m. start will be the second time in three seasons the teams have met on New Year’s Eve.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, listen and watch the contest on GoWyo.com. The game will also be streamed live on Twitter.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (11-3, 1-0 MW) earned a 84-72 win over Air Force on Wednesday in the Mountain West Opener. UW heads into the game leading the MW and ranking No. 32 in the nation in total rebounds per game at 40.4. The Pokes also lead the league and rank No. 4 in the nation in defensive rebounds per contest at 31.3. Wyoming has defended the goal well this season. The Pokes rank No. 19 in the country in field goal percentage defense at 37.7. The Cowboys also rank first in the conference and No. 49 in the nation in blocks per game at 5.0. Offensively, the Cowboys lead the league and rank No. 38 in the nation in three pointers per game at 9.6.

The Runnin Rebels are 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the MW after falling to Colorado State on Wednesday by a tally of 91-77. UNLV is averaging 72.8 points per game on the season and are allowing 74.5 points per game. The Runnin’ Rebels are shooting 42.5 percent from the field this year and 35.7 from behind the arc ranking fourth in the league. UNLV is third in the MW in rebounds per game at 38.4. The Runnin’ Rebels rank sixth in the conference in assists this season.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore guard Justin James. He is averaging 16.6 points per game on the season ranking fifth in the MW. James is shooting 47 percent from the field and adds 4.6 rebounds per game. Senior guard Jason McManamen is pouring in 14.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the MW. He ranks second in the MW in three pointers made this season with 40, which ranks No. 33 in the country. Junior forward Alan Herndon is adding 10.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. He ranks second in the MW and No. 27 in the country in blocked shots with 27. Junior forward Hayden Dalton leads the team in rebounding at 8.4 per game, which ranks third in the MW and No. 40 in the nation. He also adds 12.6 points per night.

The Rebels are led in scoring by guard Jalen Poyser, as he adds 14.1 points per game. He also ranks second in the MW in assists per game at 3.5. Forward Tyrell Green adds 13.2 points per game and also adds 6.2 rebounds. Forward Christian Jones adds 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. Forward Dwayne Morgan adds a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game.

About the Series

The Runnin’ Rebels lead the all-time series 36-17 with the first meeting coming in 1966. The Cowboys are 3-25 all-time at UNLV and have not won a road game against UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center since Feb. 1, 2003.

Up Next

The Pokes head to defending MW Tournament Champions Fresno state next Wednesday evening.

