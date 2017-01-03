Cowgirl Basketball Continues Homestand against Fresno State

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will put its four-game winning streak on the line Wednesday against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

Wyoming’s record is 10-3 overall and 2-0 in league office after a 79-57 victory over the UNLV Lady Rebels on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first time since the 2010-11 season that the Cowgirls have opened up league play 2-0. Junior Liv Roberts recorded a career-high 26 points while bringing down a team-high eight rebounds. She was 9-of-12 from the field and 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Marta Gomez added 18 points and four assists followed by junior Natalie Baker with ten points and six rebounds. Sophomore Clara Tapia recorded a career-high eight assists. Wyoming shot 25-of-49 (.510) from the field and 12-of-22 (.545) from the field. They recorded 22 assists on 25 baskets and had 28 points in the paint.

Roberts leads the team averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds plus two assists. Gomez follows with 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while Baker is adding 4.8 rebounds plus 7.9 points. UW is shooting 301-703 (.428) from the field and 100-271 (.369) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 67.4-54.1 and out rebounding teams 36.2-32.8.

Fresno State enters the game 8-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. Last time out, they defeated Nevada, 71-70. Junior Bego Faz Davalos leads the team with 14.8 points and a league-leading 11.1 rebounds. Sophomore Candice White is adding 14.5 points along with 5.5 rebounds. As a squad, the Bulldogs are shooting 300-756 (.397) from the field, averaging 61.8 points and 37.3 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 27th meeting between the two schools with Fresno State holding a 16-10 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was February 17, 2016 with the Bulldogs earning a 64-52 win. Fresno State is coached by Jaime White who is in her third season with the program.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is brought to you by these great sponsors: