Cowgirl Basketball Plays Host to UNLV on Saturday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will host its first conference game on Saturday against the UNLV Lady Rebels. The game is set for 2 p.m. MT at the Arena-Auditorium. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls opened up league play with a double-digit win, 66-54, over Air Force last night. Wyoming’s record now stands at 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the MW. Three Cowgirls recorded double-figures led by sophomore Marta Gomez. She finished her night a team-high 17 points off the bench in 26 minutes of action. Junior Liv Roberts added 14 points and seven rebounds followed by senior Hailey Ligocki with ten points and three assists.

Junior Natalie Baker recorded a season-high 11 rebounds, sophomore Clara Tapia tied her career-high with seven assists and Taylor Rusk finished with a career-high seven rebounds plus seven points. Wyoming shot 23-of-51 (.451) from the field and 15-of-19 (.789) from the charity stripe. They out rebounded Air Force 41-34, had 32 points off the bench and 22 points in the paint.

Roberts leads the team averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds plus two assists. Gomez follows with nine points and 3.8 rebounds while Baker is adding 4.8 rebounds plus 7.8 points. UW is shooting 276-654 (.422) from the field and 88-249 (.353) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 66.4-53.8 and out rebounding teams 36.8-33.0.

UNLV enters the contest with a 9-4 overall mark and 0-1 in conference action. They dropped its league opener against CSU, 57-37. Junior Dakota Gonzalez is averaging a team high 12.2 points plus 5.2 rebounds. Sophomores Paris Strawther and Katie Powell lead the team in rebounding with 6.2 rpg. As a squad, the Lady Rebels are shooting 290-779 (.372) from the field, averaging 63.3 points and 42.2 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 44th meeting between the two schools with UNLV holding a 22-21 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was February 27, 2016 with the Cowgirls earning an 80-57 win. The Lady Rebels are coached by Kathy Olivier who is in her ninth season.

