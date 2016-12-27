Cowgirl Basketball Set to Begin Mountain West Play on Thursday

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will look to continue its winning streak on Wednesday with the start of Mountain West action on Thursday against the Air Force Falcons. The game is set for 7 p.m. MT at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls closed out the non-conference slate with an 8-3 overall mark and are currently riding a two-game winning streak. Last time out, Wyoming defeated then 15th-ranked and undefeated Colorado, 82-75. Four Cowgirls finished the night in double-figures led by junior Liv Roberts and sophomore Marta Gomez.

Roberts recorded her second double-double of the season with a career-high 21 points and five steals along with 11 rebounds. For her effort, she would earn MW Player of the Week honors. Gomez came off the bench and finished her night with a season-high 19 points while shooting 8-8 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Clara Tapia had 13 points and six assists while junior Natalie Baker chipped in ten points. Wyoming shot a season-high 27-of-54 (.500) from the field and 19-of-23 (.826) from the free throw line including 16-of-16 (1.00) in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls recorded 34 points in the paint, 30 off the bench and had 23 assists on 27 baskets.

Roberts leads the team averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds plus two assists. Baker follows with 8.3 points per contest while redshirt sophomore Bailee Cotton is adding 4.6 rebounds plus 5.5 points. UW is shooting 253-603 (.420) from the field and 83-240 (.346) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 66.5-53.8 and out rebounding teams 36.4-32.9.

Air Force went 2-8 during non-conference play and closed it out with a 65-44 loss against Eastern Michigan. Freshman Kailin Davis leads the way with 10.1 points while adding 2.8 rebounds off the bench. Junior Dee Bennett is averaging a team-high 6.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. As a squad, Air Force is shooting 177-544 (.324) from the field, averaging 53.1 points and 37.5 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 50th meeting between the two schools with Wyoming holding a 47-2 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was February 3, 2016 with the Cowgirls earning an 84-56 win. The Falcons are coached by Chris Gobrecht who is in her second season with the program.

