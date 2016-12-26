Cowgirl Basketball’s Roberts Earns MW Player of the Week Honors

LARAMIE – For the second time this month, junior guard Liv Roberts has been selected as the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played through Dec. 25. It’s the second honor of her career and is the first Cowgirl to win twice in a season since Chaundra Sewell and Kayla Woodward.

Roberts, a 5-11 junior from Missoula, Mont., led the Cowgirls to a 1-0 mark last week with an 82-75 victory over then 15th ranked and undefeated Colorado. Wyoming improved to 8-3 during non-conference action. She tied her career-high with 21 points along with 11 rebounds. Roberts shot 7-of-14 (.500) from the field and 5-of-5 (1.00) from the free throw line. She also added a career-high five steals plus three assists in the contest. It was her second double-double of the season.

Wyoming is set to open Mountain West play this week. The team will travel to Colorado Springs to face Air Force on Thursday before returning home to host the UNLV Lady Rebels on Saturday afternoon.

