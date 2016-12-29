Cowgirl Volleyball adds Nesselhuf to Staff

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming volleyball head coach Chad Callihan announced on Thursday that Breann Nesselhuf will join the Cowgirl coaching staff as an assistant for the upcoming season.

“We are very excited to welcome Breann,” Callihan said. “When we set out to fill this position we wanted a coach who possessed a positive personality, could recruit, and someone who would fit well with our current staff and players. Breann hit all of those check boxes. I also believe she will be a fantastic trainer for our setters and offensive system. It is an exciting time for Wyoming volleyball and we are fortunate that Breann has chosen to be a part of that.”

Nesselhuf comes to UW after spending this past season as an assistant coach at Abilene Christian University, and prior to that she served on the coaching staff at Boise State. Nesselhuf was a standout player for the Broncos from 2009 to 2011.

Nesselhuf’s responsibilities at ACU included a large portion of recruiting in addition to working with the setters and coordination of the offense. She helped guide the Wildcats to a 9-0 record at home and a third-place finish in the Southland Conference this past season.

Nesselhuf joined Boise State’s coaching staff at the beginning of the 2013-14 season after serving as the graduate manager the year before. Before coaching, Nesselhuf was three-time All-Mountain West selection for Boise State. She finished her career ranked fifth all-time in Boise State history with 3,075 assists and fourth all-time in assists per set (8.91).

A native of Swink, Colo., Nesselhuf earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Boise State in 2012.

