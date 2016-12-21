Cowgirls Set to Play 15th-Ranked Colorado

LARAMIE – The Cowgirl basketball team will close out its non-conference season on Wednesday against the nationally-ranked Colorado Buffaloes. CU is currently ranked 15th in the Associated Press Poll and receiving votes in the Coaches Poll. The game is set for 7 p.m. MT at the Coors Events Center. Live stats, video and audio can be found on the GoWyo.com website.

The Cowgirls are currently 7-3 overall after a 25-point victory, 67-42, over Montana on Sunday afternoon. Nine players reached the scoring column for Wyoming led by juniors Natalie Baker and Liv Roberts. Both recorded 14 points each while Baker recorded a team-high six rebounds in 27 minutes of play. Roberts added five rebounds and four assists. Sophomores Marta Gomez had ten points off the bench while Bailee Cotton and Rachelle Tucker added nine points and seven points, respectively. Wyoming shot 22-48 (.458) from the field and 16-19 (.842) from the free throw line. UW also had 13 assists on 22 baskets and 26 points of the bench.

Roberts leads the team averaging 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds plus two assists. Baker follows with 8.1 points per contest while Cotton is adding 4.8 rebounds plus six points. UW is shooting 226-519 (.412) from the field and 74-221 (.335) from beyond the arc. The Cowgirls are also outscoring opponents 64.9-51.7 and out rebounding teams 36.9-32.4.

The Buffs are currently undefeated on the season with a 10-0 overall record. Sophomore Kennedy Leonard is averaging a team-high 18.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. Sophomore Alexis Robinson is adding 12.8 points while Zoe Correal is adding a team-high 5.9 boards. As a squad, Colorado is shooting 318-695 (.458) from the field and out scoring its opponents 82.8-59.2.

This will be the 50th meeting between the two schools with CU holding the 37-12 lead in the series. The last time the two teams met was December 21, 2015 with the Cowgirls earning a 77-68 win in Laramie. The Buffs are coached by JR Payne who is in her first season with the program.

