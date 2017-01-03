Dallas Davis (December 6, 1993 – December 26, 2016)

GREEN RIVER — On the morning of December 26, 2016, Dallas Davis of Green River, WY passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT after a sudden illness, at 23 years-old.

Dallas was born in Helena, MT December 6, 1993, and was the oldest child of Dave and Kelly Davis.

In 2007 Dallas and her family moved to Green River, WY where Dallas later graduated in 2012 with high honors. From there, she went on to attend school at the University of Montana in Missoula, MT. After her first year with a photo journalism major, she decided to change it to history education with a geography minor. She stayed on track with a history education degree and was set to student teach this upcoming spring semester and then graduate in May 2017.

In the time that she was in Green River and Missoula, Dallas met many friends and impacted many people’s lives in the activities in which she participated. Her interests included music, movies, reading, art and swing dancing. She also spent many years figure skating and being involved in the Sweetwater Figure Skating Club, as well as bowling.

She is survived by parents, Dave and Kelly Davis of Green River, WY; younger siblings, Nicole, Dillon, and Amanda Davis; grandparents Al and Joan Sampson of Ronan, MT and Deborah and Ken Quitt of Superior, MT; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive in Green River, WY.

Arrangements under the direction of Fox Funeral Home, Rock Springs.

