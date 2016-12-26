Dalton Named MW Player of the Week

LARAMIE – Junior forward Hayden Dalton was named Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday afternoon the league announced. It is his first Player of the Week honor and he becomes the first UW player to garner the award this season.

Dalton, a native of Parker, Colo., recorded three double-doubles last week. He averaged 16.3 points, 14 rebounds to go along with four assists and two steals per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three point line. Dalton was also impressive from the free throw line shooting 80 percent.

He grabbed 18 rebounds against No. 23 USC for the most in the MW this season. It was also the most by a Cowboy since 2010. Dalton also sent the game to overtime with game-tying three at the end of regulation. He has posted four-straight double-doubles and has five on the season leading the MW and ranking No. 32 in the nation.

