Donald Keith Winter (November 1, 1965 – December 30, 2016)

GREEN RIVER — Keith lost his battle with cancer on Friday, December 20, 2016. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his family.

Donald Keith Winter was born on November 1, 1965.

Keith was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald Frank and Margaret Ann Ewell Winter.

His family moved to Manila, Utah when Keith turned five years old, where they owned and operated the Villa Motel and Restaurant.

Later, when Keith’s parents divorced, Keith chose to live with his father in Green River, Wyoming at the age of fourteen.

Keith graduated with the class of 1984 from the Green River High School.

He continued his education at West Minister College in Salt Lake City, Utah while living with his grandma Winter.

From there, Keith moved to Rapid City, North Dakota to attend National College. While there, Keith met the love of his life, Jody Wieling. Keith and Jody moved to Green River where they later married on September 14, 1986.

Green River was their home for eighteen years. During this time, Keith worked for his dad, Don, at Gorge Construction.

After the family business sold, Keith and Jody made the decision to move to St. George, Utah to be closer to his mother, Margaret, where they spent the next twelve years.

Keith was employed by Sun Roc during this time.

In 2015, Sun Rock gave Keith and Jody the opportunity to move back to their hometown of Green River.

Keith’s interests were bowling, fishing, four-wheeling, NASCAR, and above all his favorite was watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Although Keith and Jody were unable to have children, they had seven beautiful fur babies, with one surviving, named Munchkin.

Keith is survived by his mother, Margaret Winter; wife Jody; brothers Barry and Lucinda Winter, Kerry and Terry Bertelsen, Larry and Valerie Winter, Rodney and Stacy Berteisen and Lynn Winter; sisters Sheila and Dave Steadman, Sherry Winter, Brenda and Curtis Standlee, Vonda and Steven Hanks, and Anna Marie Winter as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don; grandma and grandpa Ewell; grandma and grandpa Winter and one sister Cindy Winter.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the L.D.S. Chapel, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. and on Saturday morning at the church until service time.

The family of Donald Keith Winter respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY, 82901, or www.myhsc.org.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com