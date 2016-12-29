DUI Citation Issued After Center Street Crash

ROCK SPRINGS — At approximately 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 28th, Officers responded to the area of 501 Center Street for a report of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole.

Upon arrival, officers determined that only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck, identified as Manuel Rodriguez, 23 of Rock Springs was transported to Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Rodriguez has subsequently been issued citations for careless driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.