Enjoy The Weekend: Bitter Cold On The Way Next Week

Gusty winds will remain a threat through this afternoon, mainly in the Cody Foothills and in Natrona and southern Fremont counties. A weak cold front will slide across the area bringing periods of light snow to northwestern Wyoming later today. The front will then move further east and bring a chance of snow showers to the northern and central areas Friday night into Saturday morning. A second front will push through Sunday night bringing more snow and strong winds, followed by bitterly cold temperatures for the week.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

New Year’s Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 19. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.