Even Odds On A White Christmas

Gusty Winds will return to the Cowboy State today as Snow will increase across the far west and then spread across the region by this evening. A Windy and White Christmas is expected across Wyoming as a Pacific Cold Front will dash across the state Sunday. This Winter Storm System will also produce areas of Drifting and Blowing Snow that could restrict travel across parts of the region. Colder but Drier conditions are expected on Monday.

This Afternoon

A slight chance of rain before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 36. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow before 11pm, then areas of blowing snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 24 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day

A 50 percent chance of snow. Widespread blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.