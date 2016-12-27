Expect Blowing Snow Across Wyoming

High Pressure over the Central Rockies will keep Gusty Winds and areas of Blowing Snow continuing across much of Wyoming today. An approaching Pacific Cold Front will then bring another round of snowfall to the far West by this afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning. Partly Cloudy Skies with moderating temperatures are expected on Wednesday.

Today

Areas of blowing snow between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow after 8pm. Areas of blowing snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Areas of blowing snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

New Year’s Day

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.