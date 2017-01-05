Extreme Cold Around The State Today

Mostly sunny skies and clearing conditions will prevail today. The exception will be lingering clouds in the far south. Areas of valley fog will form later this evening into tonight. Gusty winds will develop later tomorrow in wind prone locations and the below seasonal temperatures will continue through Saturday. Sunday into Monday, the next round of significant snow for the west is expected.

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4. Wind chill values as low as -25. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 8pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -18. Wind chill values as low as -30. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -35. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.