Firefighters Bag Groceries To Support The Food Bank of Sweetwater County

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department recently partnered with Smith’s in Green River to help the Foodbank of Sweetwater County:

From the GRFD Facebook Page.

On December 21, 2016 the Firefighters from the Green River Fire Department took some time to assist the Green River Smith’s store as a way to show support for other community organizations. Smith’s has been collecting donations for the Food Bank, and the Firefighters helped them out by bagging groceries for the customers as they checked out, all the proceeds from this joint effort go to the Food Bank. This just shows that the Green River Fire Department does more in the community than just respond to fires, car wrecks and the many other types incidents.

