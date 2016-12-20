Fugitive Wanted for Alleged Rock Springs Knife Assault Arrested in Idaho

WILDER, IDAHO — A fugitive on the run from local authorities for his involvement in an alleged aggravated assault that recently occurred in Rock Springs was captured today in Idaho.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that Randall Scott Reolle, 46, is wanted by Sweetwater County authorities on a nationwide warrant for an original criminal charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Reolle is alleged to have drawn and threatened to use a knife during an altercation with an employee at a local business in late November. According to court documents, Reolle entered the store, approached a man at the front desk, and the two began arguing over disputed vehicle repairs. During the argument, Reolle became unruly and started shouting loudly; he was asked to leave the store, but refused. Reolle then walked toward the man behind the front desk and tried to punch him in the face.

The employee blocked Reolle’s punch and struck Reolle in the mouth in self-defense. Reolle then stepped away from the man, drew a pocket knife and extended the blade. After a brief standoff, Reolle retreated from the store, swinging the knife and yelling “I’m going to kill you,” “I’m going to get back at you” and “I’ll get even.”

Reolle was originally arrested at the time of the incident, but was subsequently released from jail due to an alleged medical emergency. Upon release from the hospital, Reolle fled out of state. Last week, detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG), a specialized unit of county detectives dedicated to drug enforcement and fugitive apprehension cases, developed information and tracked Reolle to a residence in Wilder, Idaho. On Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with Idaho law enforcement, Reolle was arrested without incident.

In Wyoming, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Reolle remains in custody in Idaho awaiting extradition proceedings.

Sheriff Lowell credited a cooperative effort by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in Reolle’s arrest, and thanks the community for its continued support.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law.