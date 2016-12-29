Garret Phillips Signs to Golf at Central Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS – While he still has a little golf left at Rock Springs High School, Senior Garret Phillips will continue playing competitively at Central Wyoming College in the fall.

After touring the campus and meeting with Coach Russ Holgate, Phillips decided Central was the place to be. Phillips said he enjoyed the campus and especially liked the health department as he plans on majoring in Kineiology at college.

“I could see myself living there for the next two years,” he said of the recent tour.

Not only did he like the campus, the coach also made an impression. He said several people highly recommended Central and the coach was “straight up” on how much the program wanted him to come aboard. Phillips also liked the future of the program.

“I really think they can make a run for Nationals,” Phillips said.

While he still has spring golf left at Rock Springs High School, the two-time All-State golfer will always remember the friendships he has made throughout the state because of golf. He said he will also miss his coaches and teammates at Rock Springs High School.

While he has his sights set on another conference honor in the spring, one of his favorite memories happened just this fall as he recalled the Rock Springs tournament. He said he was golfing alright, hanging around the top ten after day one.

On the second day, Phillips said he was able to focus and played some of the best golf he has. During day two, Garret jumped to second overall. The way he played the second day set the tone for the season and showed him he could do anything he set his mind to.

Garret’s dad Michael Phillips said Garret is still maturing and still recovering from injuries that slowed him early in his high school career.

“His best golf is still ahead of him.”

