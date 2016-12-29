GR Chamber Hosting Legislative Forum

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Chamber will be hosting a Legislative Forum for the public and businesses to attend. Legislators that represent local Sweetwater County Districts will be available to answer your questions.

Wednesday, January 4th

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Green River City Hall Council Chambers

Opportunities to speak to the contingency will be in 10-15 minute increments. Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to schedule a time so they can discuss their particular interest in them before the upcoming legislative session in Cheyenne.

To schedule your 10-15 minute session, please contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711. Please call by 5:30 p.m., January 3rd to book your time.