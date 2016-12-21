GRHS Wolf Pack Dance Team Thanks Community For Support

GREEN RIVER — GRHS Wolf Pack Dance team wants to thank the sponsors and donors that made it possible for our team to run a successful Hospitality Room for the Flaming Gorge Classic this past weekend. The businesses that donated are helping the team raise funds for the upcoming State Spirit competition on March 8, 2017.

There is so much that comes for this team to get ready for this competition. From hiring choreographers to purchasing uniforms and the dedication of hours and hours of practice, to make all of this happen for these girls.

The amount of support not only from the girl’s families and friends but from the great community we live in who do not hesitate to step up and help them out, and for that the girls are very grateful for them.