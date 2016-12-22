Help Fremont Motors Stuff the Truck with Gifts for Local Families

Fremont Motors is partnering with the North Pole in their own way–by stuffing a RAM truck with toys for local families.

Help Fremont Motors stuff the truck for local families.They are collecting new, unwrapped toys and new children’s winter coats.

Bring your donations to Fremont Motors at 1900 Foothill Blvd by December 23rd.

Stuffing the Truck for Local Families



Fremont Motors is partnering with a local school to identify families in need in our community. They will be collecting donations until December 23rd.

Drop-off Hours

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. — Monday thru Friday

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Sat urday

