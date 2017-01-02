High School Boy’s Basketball Standings and Upcoming Schedule

High School Boy’s Basketball

Standings

4A East

Courtesy of Wyopreps.com

Cheyenne South 5-1

Cheyenne Central 4-3

Gillette 5-5

Cheyenne East 3-4

Sheridan 2-4

Laramie 2-5

4A West

Kelly Walsh 3-1

Green River 4-3

Evanston 3-3

Rock Springs 3-4

Jackson 1-7

Natrona 0-6

3A East

West Quadrant

Rawlins 4-3

Buffalo 3-3

Worland 1-3

Thermopolis 1-5

East Quadrant

Torrington 5-2

Douglas 3-2

Wheatland 4-3

Newcastle 2-4

3A West

North Quadrant

Riverton 7-0

Lander 4-2

Cody 4-3

Powell 1-3

South Quadrant

Lyman 3-4

Pinedale 2-4

Mountain View 1-5

Star Valley 1-6

2A Northeast

Big Horn 4-0

Upton 3-1

Wright 5-2

Sundance 3-3

Tongue River 1-2

Moorcroft 0-5

2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 5-0

Southeast 4-3

Burns 2-3

Glenrock 2-3

Lusk 1-4

2A Northwest

Shoshoni 5-2

Rocky Mountain 4-2

Lovell 3-2

Greybull 1-3

Riverside 0-2

2A Southwest

Wind River 6-1

Wyoming Indian 6-3

Big Piney 4-2

Kemmerer 1-3

1A Northeast

(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Midwest 1-0, 3-1

Kaycee 0-0, 3-1

Arvada-Clearmont 0-0, 1-2

Hulett 0-0, 1-2

Normative Services 0-1, 1-3

1A Southeast

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6-0

H.E.M. 2-1

Rock River 2-2

Glendo 0-0

Guernsey-Sunrise 0-3

1A Northwest

Ten Sleep 2-2

St. Stephens 2-3

Burlington 1-3

Meeteetse 1-3

Dubois 1-6

1A Southwest

Cokeville 5-1

Encampment 4-3

Saratoga 3-3

Little Snake River 2-4

Farson-Eden 2-5

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Tuesday, January 3

Class 1A

Encampment at Laramie Sophomores

Inter-Class

2A Lusk at 3A Newcastle

Thursday, January 5

Class 2A

Newell, SD at Sundance

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Lovell JV

Inter-Class

1A Hulett at 2A Moorcroft

Cheyenne Invitational

3A Riverton at 4A Cheyenne South – 2 p.m.

4A Sheridan vs. 4A Kelly Walsh – 5 p.m. at Cheyenne East

4A Green River at 4A Laramie – 7 p.m.

4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne East – 8 p.m.

4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne Central – 8 p.m.

4A Evanston at 4A Cheyenne South – 8 p.m.

Big Horn Basin Shootout at Cody/Powell

2A Riverside at 3A Worland – 7 p.m.

2A Rocky Mountain at 3A Powell – 7 p.m.

3A Thermopolis at 2A Greybull – 7 p.m.

Friday, January 6

Class 3A

Newcastle at Torrington

Mountain View at Rawlins

Lyman at Mountain View

Class 1A

Hulett at Normative Services

Dubois at Midwest

Glendo at Rock River

Guernsey-Sunise at Morrill, NE

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Crawford, NE

H.E.M. at Encampment

Arapaho Charter at Meeteetse

Cody JV at St. Stephens

Inter-Class

2A Upton at 1A Arvada-Clearmont

Cheyenne Invitational

3A Riverton at 4A Cheyenne East – 12:30 p.m.

4A Laramie vs. 4A Evanston – 2 p.m. at South

4A Sheridan vs. 4A Green River – 3:30 p.m. at East

4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne Central – 6:30 p.m.

4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne South – 6:30 p.m.

4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne East – 8 p.m.

Big Horn Basin Shootout at Cody/Powell

2A Lovell vs. 2A Wind River – Noon at Cody

3A Buffalo vs. 2A Wright – Noon at Powell

3A Lander vs. 1A Burlington – 1:30 p.m. at Cody

2A Glenrock vs. 2A Wyoming Indian – 1:30 p.m. at Powell

Worland/Riverside loser vs. Worland JV – 3 p.m.

RM/Powell loser vs. Therm/Greybull loser – 3 p.m.

Worland/Riverside winner at 3A Cody – 4:30 p.m.

RM/Powell winner vs. Therm/Greybull winner – 4:30 p.m.

Lovell/WR loser vs. Lander/Burlington loser – 6 p.m.

Buffalo/Wright loser vs. Glenrock/WI loser – 6 p.m.

Lovell/WR winner vs. Lander/Burlington winner – 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo/Wright winner vs. Glenrock/WI winner – 7:30 p.m.

Pinedale Invitational

Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden

Southeast Invitational

Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee

Saturday, January 7

Class 4A

Jackson at Driggs, ID Teton

Class 3A

Douglas at Wheatland

Star Valley at Rawlins

Class 1A

Midwest at Normative Services

Guernsey-Sunrise at Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Encampment at Rock River

H.E.M. at Saratoga

Inter-Class

Cheyenne Invitational

4A Green River at 4A Cheyenne Central – 10:30 a.m.

3A Riverton at 4A Laramie – 11:30 a.m.

4A Evanston at 4A Cheyenne East – Noon

4A Sheridan vs. 4A Rock Springs – Noon at Cheyenne South

4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne Central – 3 p.m.

4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne South – 4:30 p.m.

Big Horn Basin Shootout at Cody/Powell

Teams Participating: 3A Cody, 3A Powell, 3A Buffalo, 3A Worland, 3A Lander, 3A Thermopolis, 2A Rocky Mountain, 2A Lovell, 2A Greybull, 2A Riverside, 2A Wright, 2A Wind River, 2A Wyoming Indian, 2A Glenrock, 1A Burlington

Pinedale Invitational

Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden

Southeast Invitational

Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee

Read More: Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: January 1, 2017 |

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: