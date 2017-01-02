High School Boy’s Basketball Standings and Upcoming Schedule

High School Boy’s Basketball
Standings
4A East
Courtesy of Wyopreps.com
Cheyenne South 5-1
Cheyenne Central 4-3
Gillette 5-5
Cheyenne East 3-4
Sheridan 2-4
Laramie 2-5
4A West
Kelly Walsh 3-1
Green River 4-3
Evanston 3-3
Rock Springs 3-4
Jackson 1-7
Natrona 0-6
3A East
West Quadrant
Rawlins 4-3
Buffalo 3-3
Worland 1-3
Thermopolis 1-5
East Quadrant
Torrington 5-2
Douglas 3-2
Wheatland 4-3
Newcastle 2-4
3A West
North Quadrant
Riverton 7-0
Lander 4-2
Cody 4-3
Powell 1-3
South Quadrant
Lyman 3-4
Pinedale 2-4
Mountain View 1-5
Star Valley 1-6
2A Northeast
Big Horn 4-0
Upton 3-1
Wright 5-2
Sundance 3-3
Tongue River 1-2
Moorcroft 0-5
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 5-0
Southeast 4-3
Burns 2-3
Glenrock 2-3
Lusk 1-4
2A Northwest
Shoshoni 5-2
Rocky Mountain 4-2
Lovell 3-2
Greybull 1-3
Riverside 0-2
2A Southwest
Wind River 6-1
Wyoming Indian 6-3
Big Piney 4-2
Kemmerer 1-3
1A Northeast
(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Midwest 1-0, 3-1
Kaycee 0-0, 3-1
Arvada-Clearmont 0-0, 1-2
Hulett 0-0, 1-2
Normative Services 0-1, 1-3
1A Southeast
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6-0
H.E.M. 2-1
Rock River 2-2
Glendo 0-0
Guernsey-Sunrise 0-3
1A Northwest
Ten Sleep 2-2
St. Stephens 2-3
Burlington 1-3
Meeteetse 1-3
Dubois 1-6
1A Southwest
Cokeville 5-1
Encampment 4-3
Saratoga 3-3
Little Snake River 2-4
Farson-Eden 2-5
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Tuesday, January 3
Class 1A
Encampment at Laramie Sophomores
Inter-Class
2A Lusk at 3A Newcastle
Thursday, January 5
Class 2A
Newell, SD at Sundance
Class 1A
Meeteetse at Lovell JV
Inter-Class
1A Hulett at 2A Moorcroft
Cheyenne Invitational
3A Riverton at 4A Cheyenne South – 2 p.m.
4A Sheridan vs. 4A Kelly Walsh – 5 p.m. at Cheyenne East
4A Green River at 4A Laramie – 7 p.m.
4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne East – 8 p.m.
4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne Central – 8 p.m.
4A Evanston at 4A Cheyenne South – 8 p.m.
Big Horn Basin Shootout at Cody/Powell
2A Riverside at 3A Worland – 7 p.m.
2A Rocky Mountain at 3A Powell – 7 p.m.
3A Thermopolis at 2A Greybull – 7 p.m.
Friday, January 6
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington
Mountain View at Rawlins
Lyman at Mountain View
Class 1A
Hulett at Normative Services
Dubois at Midwest
Glendo at Rock River
Guernsey-Sunise at Morrill, NE
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Crawford, NE
H.E.M. at Encampment
Arapaho Charter at Meeteetse
Cody JV at St. Stephens
Inter-Class
2A Upton at 1A Arvada-Clearmont
Cheyenne Invitational
3A Riverton at 4A Cheyenne East – 12:30 p.m.
4A Laramie vs. 4A Evanston – 2 p.m. at South
4A Sheridan vs. 4A Green River – 3:30 p.m. at East
4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne Central – 6:30 p.m.
4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne South – 6:30 p.m.
4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne East – 8 p.m.
Big Horn Basin Shootout at Cody/Powell
2A Lovell vs. 2A Wind River – Noon at Cody
3A Buffalo vs. 2A Wright – Noon at Powell
3A Lander vs. 1A Burlington – 1:30 p.m. at Cody
2A Glenrock vs. 2A Wyoming Indian – 1:30 p.m. at Powell
Worland/Riverside loser vs. Worland JV – 3 p.m.
RM/Powell loser vs. Therm/Greybull loser – 3 p.m.
Worland/Riverside winner at 3A Cody – 4:30 p.m.
RM/Powell winner vs. Therm/Greybull winner – 4:30 p.m.
Lovell/WR loser vs. Lander/Burlington loser – 6 p.m.
Buffalo/Wright loser vs. Glenrock/WI loser – 6 p.m.
Lovell/WR winner vs. Lander/Burlington winner – 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo/Wright winner vs. Glenrock/WI winner – 7:30 p.m.
Pinedale Invitational
Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden
Southeast Invitational
Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee
Saturday, January 7
Class 4A
Jackson at Driggs, ID Teton
Class 3A
Douglas at Wheatland
Star Valley at Rawlins
Class 1A
Midwest at Normative Services
Guernsey-Sunrise at Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Encampment at Rock River
H.E.M. at Saratoga
Inter-Class
Cheyenne Invitational
4A Green River at 4A Cheyenne Central – 10:30 a.m.
3A Riverton at 4A Laramie – 11:30 a.m.
4A Evanston at 4A Cheyenne East – Noon
4A Sheridan vs. 4A Rock Springs – Noon at Cheyenne South
4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne Central – 3 p.m.
4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne South – 4:30 p.m.
Big Horn Basin Shootout at Cody/Powell
Teams Participating: 3A Cody, 3A Powell, 3A Buffalo, 3A Worland, 3A Lander, 3A Thermopolis, 2A Rocky Mountain, 2A Lovell, 2A Greybull, 2A Riverside, 2A Wright, 2A Wind River, 2A Wyoming Indian, 2A Glenrock, 1A Burlington
Pinedale Invitational
Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden
Southeast Invitational
Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee
Read More: Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: January 1, 2017 |
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: