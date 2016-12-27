High School Equivalency Classes at Western to Begin Wednesday, Jan. 18

ROCK SPRINGS – The Learning Center at Western Wyoming Community College will offer its next round of free classes to help students prepare for the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Rock Springs campus.

The Center’s StartSMART classes, which assist students in developing the study skills necessary to succeed in the High School Equivalency Certificate (HSEC) program, will be held Monday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 10. StartSMART for HSEC students will meet from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. both days at the Rock Springs campus.

“StartSMART basically helps you learn to be a better student. It teaches you about your own skills, abilities and interests for looking for jobs and careers, and what type of education you might need for those,” said Learning Center Acting Director Liane Lamb. “It starts out the week before our (regular) classes start, to help students gain the skills they need to pass the high school equivalency test, so that ultimately they can get the job or career of their choice.”

Regular classes begin Wednesday, Jan. 18 and run through Friday, March 3. HSEC courses are offered periodically throughout the school year.

For more information about HSEC and other programs offered by the Learning Center, visit the Learning Center webpage or call (307) 382-1829. The Learning Center is located on the second floor of the Rock Springs campus.