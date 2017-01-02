High School Girl’s Basketball Standings and Upcoming Schedule

High school Girl’s Basketball

Standings

4A East

Gillette 9-1

Cheyenne East 4-1

Laramie 5-2

Cheyenne Central 3-3

Sheridan 3-3

Cheyenne South 1-5

4A West

Rock Springs 7-0

Green River 5-2

Kelly Walsh 2-1

Evanston 3-3

Natrona 2-4

Jackson 0-8

3A East

West Quadrant

Rawlins 4-2

Thermopolis 3-3

Buffalo 2-4

Worland 1-2

East Quadrant

Douglas 5-0

Wheatland 5-2

Torrington 3-4

Newcastle 2-4

3A West

North Quadrant

Powell 3-1

Lander 2-4

Cody 2-5

Riverton 0-7

South Quadrant

Lyman 5-2

Mountain View 3-2

Star Valley 4-3

Pinedale 2-5

2A Northeast

Big Horn 4-0

Upton 3-1

Sundance 4-2

Moorcroft 3-2

Wright 4-4

Tongue River 1-2

2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 6-0

Southeast 5-2

Glenrock 1-4

Lusk 1-4

Burns 1-5

2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 5-1

Greybull 3-2

Shoshoni 3-4

Lovell 2-3

Riverside 0-5

2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 7-2

Big Piney 4-2

Kemmerer 0-3

Wind River 0-7

1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 2-2

Kaycee 2-2

Hulett 1-2

Midwest 0-3

1A Southeast

Rock River 4-0

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3-3

Guernsey-Sunrise 1-2

H.E.M. 1-2

Glendo 0-0

1A Northwest

St. Stephens 2-3

Dubois 2-5

Meeteetse 1-3

Ten Sleep 1-3

Burlington 0-4

1A Southwest

Farson-Eden 6-1

Little Snake River 5-1

Encampment 5-2

Saratoga 3-3

Cokeville 1-3

Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, January 3

Class 1A

Laramie Sophomores at Encampment – 4 p.m.

Inter-Class

2A Lusk at 3A Newcastle – 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 5

Class 2A

Newell, SD at Sundance

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Lovell JV

Inter-Class

1A Hulett at 2A Moorcroft

Cheyenne Invitational

Ft. Collins, CO at Cheyenne East – 11 a.m.

3A Riverton at 4A Cheyenne South – 12:30 p.m.

4A Sheridan vs. 4A Kelly Walsh – 3:30 p.m. at Cheyenne East

4A Green River at 4A Laramie – 5:30 p.m.

4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne East – 6:30 p.m.

4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne Central – 6:30 p.m.

4A Evanston at Cheyenne South – 6:30 p.m.

Big Horn Basin Shootout at Worland/Thermopolis

2A Greybull at 3A Thermopolis – 7 p.m.

Friday, January 6

Class 4A

Jackson at Driggs, ID Teton

Class 3A

Mountain View at Rawlins

Newcastle at Torrington

Class 1A

H.E.M. at Encampment

Dubois at Midwest

Glendo at Rock River

Guernsey-Sunrise at Morrill, NE

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Crawford, NE

Arapahoe Charter at Meeteetse

Cody JV at St. Stephens

Inter-Class

2A Upton at 1A Arvada-Clearmont

Cheyenne Invitational

3A Riverton vs. Ft. Collins, CO – 11 a.m. at East

4A Laramie vs. 4A Evanston – 12:30 p.m. at South

4A Sheridan vs. 4A Green River – 5 p.m. at East

4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne Central – 5 p.m.

4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne South – 5 p.m.

4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne East – 6:30 p.m.

Big Horn Basin Shootout at Worland/Thermopolis

3A Cody vs. 2A Riverside – 11 a.m. at Worland

3A Powell vs. 2A Glenrock – 11 a.m. at Thermopolis

3A Lander vs. 1A Burlington – 12:30 p.m. at Worland

3A Buffalo vs. 2A Rocky Mountain – 12:30 p.m. at Thermopolis

2A Lovell vs. 2A Wind River – 2 p.m. at Worland

2A Wyoming Indian vs. 2A Wright – 2 p.m. at Thermopolis

Cody/Riverside loser at Worland JV – 3:30 p.m.

Powell/Glenrock loser vs. Buffalo/RM loser

Lander/Burlington loser vs. Lovell/WR loser

WI/Wright loser vs. Greybull/Thermopolis

Cody/Riverside winner at 3A Worland

Powell/Glenrock winner vs. Buffalo/RM winner

Lander/Burlington winner vs. Lovell/WR winner

WI/Wright winner vs. Greybull/Thermopolis winner

Pinedale Invitational

Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden

Southeast Invitational

Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee

Saturday, January 7

Class 3A

Douglas at Wheatland

Star Valley at Rawlins

Lyman at Mountain View

Class 1A

Encampment at Rock River

Guernsey-Sunrise at Lingle-Ft. Laramie

H.E.M. at Saratoga

Inter-Class

Cheyenne Invitational

4A Green River vs. Ft. Collins, CO – 9 a.m. at Central

4A Sheridan vs. 4A Rock Springs – 10:30 a.m. at South

3A Riverton at 4A Laramie – 11:30 a.m.

4A Evanston at 4A Cheyenne East – 1:30 p.m.

4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne Central – 1:30 p.m.

4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne South – 3 p.m.

Big Horn Basin Shootout

Teams Participating: Worland, Thermopolis, Cody, Powell, Lander, Buffalo, Riverside, Lovell, Wind River, Glenrock, Rocky Mountain, Wyoming Indian, Wright, Greybull, Burlington

Pinedale Invitational

Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden

Southeast Invitational

Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee

Green River High School

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: