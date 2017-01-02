High School Girl’s Basketball Standings and Upcoming Schedule

High school Girl’s Basketball
Standings
4A East
Courtesy of Wyopreps.com
Gillette 9-1
Cheyenne East 4-1
Laramie 5-2
Cheyenne Central 3-3
Sheridan 3-3
Cheyenne South 1-5
4A West
Rock Springs 7-0
Green River 5-2
Kelly Walsh 2-1
Evanston 3-3
Natrona 2-4
Jackson 0-8
3A East
West Quadrant
Rawlins 4-2
Thermopolis 3-3
Buffalo 2-4
Worland 1-2
East Quadrant
Douglas 5-0
Wheatland 5-2
Torrington 3-4
Newcastle 2-4
3A West
North Quadrant
Powell 3-1
Lander 2-4
Cody 2-5
Riverton 0-7
South Quadrant
Lyman 5-2
Mountain View 3-2
Star Valley 4-3
Pinedale 2-5
2A Northeast
Big Horn 4-0
Upton 3-1
Sundance 4-2
Moorcroft 3-2
Wright 4-4
Tongue River 1-2
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 6-0
Southeast 5-2
Glenrock 1-4
Lusk 1-4
Burns 1-5
2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 5-1
Greybull 3-2
Shoshoni 3-4
Lovell 2-3
Riverside 0-5
2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 7-2
Big Piney 4-2
Kemmerer 0-3
Wind River 0-7
1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 2-2
Kaycee 2-2
Hulett 1-2
Midwest 0-3
1A Southeast
Rock River 4-0
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3-3
Guernsey-Sunrise 1-2
H.E.M. 1-2
Glendo 0-0
1A Northwest
St. Stephens 2-3
Dubois 2-5
Meeteetse 1-3
Ten Sleep 1-3
Burlington 0-4
1A Southwest
Farson-Eden 6-1
Little Snake River 5-1
Encampment 5-2
Saratoga 3-3
Cokeville 1-3
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Upcoming Schedule
Tuesday, January 3
Class 1A
Laramie Sophomores at Encampment – 4 p.m.
Inter-Class
2A Lusk at 3A Newcastle – 6 p.m.
Thursday, January 5
Class 2A
Newell, SD at Sundance
Class 1A
Meeteetse at Lovell JV
Inter-Class
1A Hulett at 2A Moorcroft
Cheyenne Invitational
Ft. Collins, CO at Cheyenne East – 11 a.m.
3A Riverton at 4A Cheyenne South – 12:30 p.m.
4A Sheridan vs. 4A Kelly Walsh – 3:30 p.m. at Cheyenne East
4A Green River at 4A Laramie – 5:30 p.m.
4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne East – 6:30 p.m.
4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne Central – 6:30 p.m.
4A Evanston at Cheyenne South – 6:30 p.m.
Big Horn Basin Shootout at Worland/Thermopolis
2A Greybull at 3A Thermopolis – 7 p.m.
Friday, January 6
Class 4A
Jackson at Driggs, ID Teton
Class 3A
Mountain View at Rawlins
Newcastle at Torrington
Class 1A
H.E.M. at Encampment
Dubois at Midwest
Glendo at Rock River
Guernsey-Sunrise at Morrill, NE
Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Crawford, NE
Arapahoe Charter at Meeteetse
Cody JV at St. Stephens
Inter-Class
2A Upton at 1A Arvada-Clearmont
Cheyenne Invitational
3A Riverton vs. Ft. Collins, CO – 11 a.m. at East
4A Laramie vs. 4A Evanston – 12:30 p.m. at South
4A Sheridan vs. 4A Green River – 5 p.m. at East
4A Rock Springs at 4A Cheyenne Central – 5 p.m.
4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne South – 5 p.m.
4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne East – 6:30 p.m.
Big Horn Basin Shootout at Worland/Thermopolis
3A Cody vs. 2A Riverside – 11 a.m. at Worland
3A Powell vs. 2A Glenrock – 11 a.m. at Thermopolis
3A Lander vs. 1A Burlington – 12:30 p.m. at Worland
3A Buffalo vs. 2A Rocky Mountain – 12:30 p.m. at Thermopolis
2A Lovell vs. 2A Wind River – 2 p.m. at Worland
2A Wyoming Indian vs. 2A Wright – 2 p.m. at Thermopolis
Cody/Riverside loser at Worland JV – 3:30 p.m.
Powell/Glenrock loser vs. Buffalo/RM loser
Lander/Burlington loser vs. Lovell/WR loser
WI/Wright loser vs. Greybull/Thermopolis
Cody/Riverside winner at 3A Worland
Powell/Glenrock winner vs. Buffalo/RM winner
Lander/Burlington winner vs. Lovell/WR winner
WI/Wright winner vs. Greybull/Thermopolis winner
Pinedale Invitational
Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden
Southeast Invitational
Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee
Saturday, January 7
Class 3A
Douglas at Wheatland
Star Valley at Rawlins
Lyman at Mountain View
Class 1A
Encampment at Rock River
Guernsey-Sunrise at Lingle-Ft. Laramie
H.E.M. at Saratoga
Inter-Class
Cheyenne Invitational
4A Green River vs. Ft. Collins, CO – 9 a.m. at Central
4A Sheridan vs. 4A Rock Springs – 10:30 a.m. at South
3A Riverton at 4A Laramie – 11:30 a.m.
4A Evanston at 4A Cheyenne East – 1:30 p.m.
4A Kelly Walsh at 4A Cheyenne Central – 1:30 p.m.
4A Natrona at 4A Cheyenne South – 3 p.m.
Big Horn Basin Shootout
Teams Participating: Worland, Thermopolis, Cody, Powell, Lander, Buffalo, Riverside, Lovell, Wind River, Glenrock, Rocky Mountain, Wyoming Indian, Wright, Greybull, Burlington
Pinedale Invitational
Teams Participating: 3A Pinedale, 2A Big Piney, 2A Kemmerer, 1A Cokeville, 1A Farson-Eden
Southeast Invitational
Teams Participating: 2A Southeast, 2A Big Horn, 2A Tongue River, 2A Lusk, 2A Pine Bluffs, 2A Burns, 2A Shoshoni, 1A Kaycee
Read More: Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: January 1, 2017 |
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: