High School Teams in Both Districts Hope to Travel on Friday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs High School and Green River High School athletic teams will continue to watch the weather but will not be traveling east today.

According to the administration of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, all travel going eastbound has been postponed for today. Travel east will be re-evaluated early Friday morning. Travel west will be re-evaluated around 1 p.m.

All practices can resume today but cannot begin any earlier than 3:30 p.m. and needs to be at the normally scheduled site.

Teams in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will also be grounded today. GRHS Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said all athletic teams will not travel on Thursday but at this time, plan to commence with all activities trips and events Friday morning as scheduled.

The high school girls and boys basketball teams will plan to travel tomorrow morning to Cheyenne for their regular scheduled games at the Taco John’s Invitational. All wrestling, boys swimming, and speech and debate teams are also scheduled as usual tomorrow and this weekend.