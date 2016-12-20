High Wind Closures Are Not To Be Taken Lightly

CHEYENNE – Despite sections of Wyoming highways being closed to light and high profile vehicles, many motorists are not heeding the closures with crashes resulting statewide.

As wind speeds are exceeding 60 mph in certain parts of Wyoming, many highways have been closed to light and high profile vehicles to avoid those vehicles becoming a hazard to themselves and other motorists. Despite the closures, motorists proceeding in light and high profile vehicles have been crashing.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has investigated 80 crashes statewide beginning on Dec. 19th through 9:45 a.m. today (Dec. 20th). Many of the crashes were attributed to inclement weather and high wind speeds. 27 of the 80 crashes were classified as involving injury. 53 of the 80 crashes were classified as property damage only. 18 of the crashes were in a high wind area along Interstate 25 in Platte County near Wheatland. 28 of the crashes were in a high wind area along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins.

While investigating a previous high wind-related crash, a Wyoming State Trooper was struck while seated in their patrol vehicle by a secondary high wind-related crash. This crash occurred at 7:56 a.m. today (Dec. 20th) on Interstate 80 near mile\post 280 approximately 30 miles west of Laramie. The trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

These high wind-related crashes are demonstrating the importance for motorists to not proceed when roads are closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high wind speeds. These closures and advisories can always be found at www.wyoroad.info and are also displayed on the variable message signs along the closed highways.