Hofeldt Named GR Chamber’s November Red Carpet Award Winner

GREEN RIVER – For her dedication to customer service and the residents of Green River, Tammy Hofeldt has been named the newest Green River Chamber Red Carpet winner.

Tammy Hofeldt from the Green River Post Office won November’s Red Carpet Award. She was nominated by Sheri Stromberg and Beverly Aberle.

Sheri and Beverly had this to say about Tammy. “Tammy has always been pleasant, helpful and very cheery. She makes great efforts to be sure the tenants of the Mansface Apartments get their mail with a very positive attitude all the time. “

Employees of Green River Businesses are eligible for awards given out every month. Monthly winners receive a $25 Chamber Gift Certificate, Red Carpet Pin, and mention in Monthly Newsletter. They are also eligible for the annual award.

For more information or to nominate someone for the Red Carpet Award contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce.