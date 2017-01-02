Improve Your Financial IQ in 7 Minutes!

It’s a new year, and it’s time to take charge of your finances!

1st Bank is thrilled to offer a FREE financial education program called Financial Foundations for adults. It is an online, self-paced series of interactive modules that cover key financial concepts such as saving, investing, credit scores, mortgages, and identity protection.

Increase your financial IQ in minutes with our online courses.

These short, interactive learning experiences will help prepare you with the skills to manage your finances and plan for the future! Many modules also feature Action Plans with budgeting and planning tools to reinforce positive behavior and help you take positive steps toward better financial health.

The learning experience was specifically designed for your busy lifestyle. It is mobile and tablet accessible, available in both English and Spanish and each module is only 2 – 7 minutes in length.

Start increasing your financial IQ today with our online courses.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.