January 2017 Jewelry Classes at the Community Fine Arts Center Feature Brick Stitched Earrings

ROCK SPRINGS — January’s jewelry making class with Jennifer Messer will be creating a pair of “Brick Stitched Earrings”. Classes will be held Friday January 6th at noon andMonday the 9th at 6:00 p.m. to accommodate as many people as possible. Students will use a mix of seed beads, needle and thread to stitch a pair of geometric earrings. The class will use square bead which are easier to hold and maneuver, they make learning this particular beading technique much easier. There are a dozen colors of beads to choose from, so finding colors that fit an individual will be easy. All the components, including needle and thread and ear wires are included so students only need to bring their interest in beading!

“The Brick Stitch is one of the basic beading stitches, and perfect for beginners” says Messer. “This stitch works as the base for many more complicated stitches, and is the perfect way to create a solid foundation for more detailed embellishments.”

Messer is the assistant to the director at the CFAC and holds degrees from Western Wyoming College, Montana State University, and the University of Wyoming. This is her ninth year of teaching jewelry making at the CFAC.

Interested individuals can see examples of each project and register at the CFAC for a small supply fee. The two classes are identical in content and run between an hour and two hours each. Classes are held at the CFAC, Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. and Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., all supplies are included for each class, and class sizes are limited for one on one interaction. CFAC hours are through 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Image: Close up of November’s jewelry making classes “Purse Fob” to be held the 2nd and 5th at the Community Fine Arts Center.