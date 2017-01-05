Kody Lloyd Lancaster (1980 – 2017)

RIVERTON, UT — Beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, cousin, uncle, and friend, passed away January 3, 2017. He married his loving wife Melanie Johnson June 21, 2008. During their 10 years of marriage they had two children Kylie (6) and Gentry (2).

Kody loved sports, fishing, golf, and shoes; especially the KC Chiefs, Utah Utes, and Utah Jazz. Kody enjoyed life to the fullest. He was so proud of his accomplishments in school and, becoming an electrician and being able to provide for his family. He enjoyed learning and studied several topics to the fullest extent.

He was known for his honesty and speaking the truths he felt people needed to hear. Kody was an amazing father and loved his two children more than anything in the world. There is not a single person that met Kody that didn’t love him and enjoy his fun and hilarious personality. He will be missed and forever loved by so many.

Kody is survived by his wife Melanie, his daughter Kylie and son Gentry. Also his parents Kim and Carl Overson, Stuart (Ray) Lancaster, siblings Shelsi (Brian) Harper, Kaden Overson, and Samantha Lancaster, parents-in-law Rex and Joyce Johnson, and grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A viewing will be held Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 5-7 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11 A.M. at the LDS chapel, 14400 S. Redwood Rd., Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held prior from 10-10:45 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Melanie Lancaster at any Cyprus Credit Union. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com.