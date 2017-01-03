Lady Tigers Look to Stay Perfect in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will look to keep its perfect start going as they travel t0 Cheyenne for tournament play starting on Thursday.

In the latest rankings, the ladies of Rock Springs sat in third in 4A after starting the season 7-0. The ladies will be tested right out of the break as they are scheduled to open the tournament against second-ranked Cheyenne East (4-1). The teams are scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m.

Last Time Out

The last time the Lady Tigers were on the court was Dec. 17 as they faced both Star Valley and Rawlins. After a tough win over Star Valley, 59-49, Rock Springs dominated Rawlins, 64-46.

Cheyenne East lost last time out. On Dec. 20 Kelly Walsh took a double-digit win over the Lady Thunderbirds, 61-48.

Team Leaders

Rock Springs have been led early on by Maggie Justinak and Ky Buell. In the first seven games, Justinak is averaging 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while Buell is scoring 17 a game. Selena Cudney is also averaging 6.6 rebounds a game.

Cheyenne East is led in scoring by Cosette Stellern who is averaging 11.8 points per game. Teammate Jadyn Kanzler is averaging 10.4 per contest.

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will continue in Cheyenne with a game against Cheyenne Central on Friday and Sheridan on Saturday. The Sheridan game is scheduled to take place at Cheyenne South.

Rock Springs High School

