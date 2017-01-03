Lady Wolves Return to Action Thursday

GREEN RIVER – With conference play a little over two weeks away, the Green River Lady Wolves will look to keep it going in Cheyenne with three games this weekend.

After winning their first three games, the Lady Wolves (5-2) went 2-2 at the Flaming Gorge Tournament before Christmas break. After losing two to Star Valley and Worland, Green River was able to beat Pinedale heading into the break.

On Thursday, the ladies will resume play as they face the fourth-ranked Laramie Lady Plainsmen who are also 5-2 on the season. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m.

A Look at the Matchup

Green River’s two losses came at the hands of ranked opponents in 3A, Star Valley, who is currently second and Worland who is third. Laramie, who returned to action on Dec. 28, have lost their last two. On Dec. 29 the Lady Plainsmen lost by two to Sidney Neb., and lost by one the following day to Imperial, Neb.

Laramie holds three wins over 4A West teams already this season. They have wins over Evanston, Kelly Walsh and Jackson, all by double figures. They have done it on the defensive end only giving up 32 points a game in their first seven games.

Team Leaders

It is no surprise to Green River fans that Taylor Stoeger has been pacing the ladies in the early going. She currently leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. She is averaging 16 points per game, pulling down right around seven boards a game and dishing out four assists per contest. She currently leads the 4A West in assists. Madelyn Heiser has also been key in the early success averaging 11 points per game.

Laramie has been paced by Jen Aadland in the early going. Aadland is averaging 10.5 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field. The Lady Wolves will have to keep Aadland off the boards especially on the offensive end. She is averaging over seven rebounds a game with half coming on the offensive glass. Lexi Pulley is leading the Lady Plainsmen in assists with four per game and steals with almost five a game.

Up Next

After Laramie on Thursday, the Lady Wolves will continue play at the Cheyenne Invitation Friday and Saturday. On Friday they face Sheridan (3-3) followed by a tough contest against Fort Collins, Colo., on Saturday.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: