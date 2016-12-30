Tigers Bring Home Two Individual Titles at Laramie Pre-Invite

LARAMIE – After a hot start, the Rock Springs Tigers returned to the pool Thursday to compete in the Laramie Pre-Invite. Several Tigers earned top-ten finishes including titles in the 100 back and the 500 free.
Ron DeFauw continued to lead the way bringing home a title in the 500 free. DeFauw led a strong Tiger showing in the event with a qualifying time of 5:19.97. He touched the wall before teammate Bryan Monzon who finished second with a time of 5:23.53. Tiger James Spicer rounded out the top three with a qualifying time of 5:27.59.
The other title came in the 100 back as Darwin Anderson swam a qualifying time of 58.91 to lead the field.
The Tigers continue competition in Laramie on Friday as they swim in the Laramie Invitational.
Laramie Pre-Invite
Individual Results
200 Yard Medley Relay
Top time and Rock Springs Finishes
1 Laramie 1:44.49
3 Rock Springs A 1:47.28
Ron DeFauw, Kade Thomas, James Spicer, Darwin Anderson
14 Rock Springs B 2:24.91
Conley Searle, Conley Sam Smith, Anthony Erramouspe, Trevor Lansberry
200 Yard Free
1 Landon Hoffmann, Gil, 1:57.21
3 James Spicer, RS, 1:57.59 4A
5 Ron DeFauw, RS, 1:59.09 4A
6 Parker Newberg, RS, 2:01.97 4A
21 Conley Searle, RS, 2:20.55
200 Yard IM
1 Jackson Mugg, C. East, 2:06.15
3 Darwin Anderson, RS, 2:10.61 4A
25 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 2:51.83
50 Yard Free
1 Michael Richmond, GR, 23.03 4A
8 Bryan Monzon, RS, 24.85
9 Kade Thomas, RS, 25.98
37 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 32.66
38 Sam Smith, RS, 32.75
48 Bradyn Conover, RS, 38.84
1 mtr Diving
1 Corben Vaughn, Gil, 231.55 4A
7 Johnathan Even, RS, 162.10
Boys 100 Yard Fly
1 Jackson Mugg, C. East, 57.51 4A
6 Parker Newberg, RS, 1:00.84 4A
13 Kade Thomas, RS,1:07.37
20 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 1:24.67
100 Yard Free
1 Michael Richmond, GR, 51.09 4A
27 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 1:14.95
34 Bradyn Conover, RS, 1:31.04
500 Yard Free
1 Ron DeFauw, RS, 5:19.97 4A
2 Bryan Monzon, RS, 5:23.53 4A
3 James Spicer, RS, 5:27.59 4A
17 Conley Searle, RS, 6:47.10
200 Yard Free Relay
1 Gillette A, 1:33.02
5 Rock Springs A, 1:39.31
James Spicer, Kade Thomas, Parker Newberg, Bryan Monzon
18 Rock Springs B, 2:12.72
Anthony Erramouspe, Bradyn Conover, Sam Smith, Trevor Lansberry
100 Yard Back
1 Darwin Anderson, RS, 58.91 4A
400 Yard Free Relay
1 Gillette A, 3:25.64
4 Rock Springs A, 3:36.39
Ron DeFauw, Bryan Monzon, Darwin Anderson,
