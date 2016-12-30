Tigers Bring Home Two Individual Titles at Laramie Pre-Invite

LARAMIE – After a hot start, the Rock Springs Tigers returned to the pool Thursday to compete in the Laramie Pre-Invite. Several Tigers earned top-ten finishes including titles in the 100 back and the 500 free.

Ron DeFauw continued to lead the way bringing home a title in the 500 free. DeFauw led a strong Tiger showing in the event with a qualifying time of 5:19.97. He touched the wall before teammate Bryan Monzon who finished second with a time of 5:23.53. Tiger James Spicer rounded out the top three with a qualifying time of 5:27.59.

The other title came in the 100 back as Darwin Anderson swam a qualifying time of 58.91 to lead the field.

The Tigers continue competition in Laramie on Friday as they swim in the Laramie Invitational.

Laramie Pre-Invite

Individual Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

Top time and Rock Springs Finishes

1 Laramie 1:44.49

3 Rock Springs A 1:47.28

Ron DeFauw, Kade Thomas, James Spicer, Darwin Anderson

14 Rock Springs B 2:24.91

Conley Searle, Conley Sam Smith, Anthony Erramouspe, Trevor Lansberry

200 Yard Free

1 Landon Hoffmann, Gil, 1:57.21

3 James Spicer, RS, 1:57.59 4A

5 Ron DeFauw, RS, 1:59.09 4A

6 Parker Newberg, RS, 2:01.97 4A

21 Conley Searle, RS, 2:20.55

200 Yard IM

1 Jackson Mugg, C. East, 2:06.15

3 Darwin Anderson, RS, 2:10.61 4A

25 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 2:51.83

50 Yard Free

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 23.03 4A

8 Bryan Monzon, RS, 24.85

9 Kade Thomas, RS, 25.98

37 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 32.66

38 Sam Smith, RS, 32.75

48 Bradyn Conover, RS, 38.84

1 mtr Diving

1 Corben Vaughn, Gil, 231.55 4A

7 Johnathan Even, RS, 162.10

Boys 100 Yard Fly

1 Jackson Mugg, C. East, 57.51 4A

6 Parker Newberg, RS, 1:00.84 4A

13 Kade Thomas, RS,1:07.37

20 Anthony Erramouspe, RS, 1:24.67

100 Yard Free

1 Michael Richmond, GR, 51.09 4A

27 Trevor Lansberry, RS, 1:14.95

34 Bradyn Conover, RS, 1:31.04

500 Yard Free

1 Ron DeFauw, RS, 5:19.97 4A

2 Bryan Monzon, RS, 5:23.53 4A

3 James Spicer, RS, 5:27.59 4A

17 Conley Searle, RS, 6:47.10

200 Yard Free Relay

1 Gillette A, 1:33.02

5 Rock Springs A, 1:39.31

James Spicer, Kade Thomas, Parker Newberg, Bryan Monzon

18 Rock Springs B, 2:12.72

Anthony Erramouspe, Bradyn Conover, Sam Smith, Trevor Lansberry

100 Yard Back

1 Darwin Anderson, RS, 58.91 4A

400 Yard Free Relay

1 Gillette A, 3:25.64

4 Rock Springs A, 3:36.39

Ron DeFauw, Bryan Monzon, Darwin Anderson,

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: